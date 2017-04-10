$17.6M to make Horry County railroads efficient for businesses, leaders say

CONWAY, SC (WBTW) – Trains that run from Horry County to Marion County will soon be able to move faster, which county officials say is better for business, but it will come with a hefty pricetag.

Right now, a train traveling from Conway to Marion County has to go about five to ten miles per hour due to the condition of the railroad. It’s unsafe for the trains to travel any faster, but since R.J. Corman Railroad Group invested in the railway, the company has been trying to find ways to speed up the cars.

“The railroad went way down,” said Horry County Councilman Johnny Vaught. “The maintenance was put off on a lot of the bridges. The railroad tracks were in terrible condition.”

It’s a project that’s been in the works for years with an ultimate goal of finding a way to safely and quickly run lumber and other equipment across the Horry County line.

“For it to be cost effective, five to ten miles per hour is not, for a lot of reasons,” says Vaught. “For timing reasons, as far as delivery times as well as the efficiencies of the engines and all, when they run that slow, it’s totally inefficient.”

During Monday’s Horry County Transportation meeting, the county’s assistant administrator said they’re looking to improve the rail line from Mullins to Conway with a match grant totaling $17.6 million.

“This will allow them to bring up the speed on the whole system up to 20 to 25 miles per hour, which will greatly increase their efficiency,” predicts Vaught.

The money will be split up between US Department of Transportation ($9.8 million), South Carolina Department of Commerce ($4.3 million), and R.J. Corman ($3.5 million).

Horry County has to put together a plan of action including hiring a contractor and making a timeline for when the project will be completed.

“We have to submit the plans, plan of work. We’re going to be hiring a project manager who will report to us and will oversee the whole project because we don’t have that expertise in house,” explains Vaught.

Vaught says they hope to have that oversight contractor hired summer 2017. They expect construction to begin on the railroad in April 2018 and to be finished in 2020.