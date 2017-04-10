Easter Events 2017

Easter is nearly here! If you’re still searching for a way to spend your weekend, look no further. Here’s a list of Easter events this weekend in our area:

Grand Strand

Georgetown:

Georgetown County Parks and Recreation will host four free Easter egg hunts for children ages 5-12. Easter eggs will be filled with toys and candy, and the Easter Bunny will be present at each event to meet children and pose for photos. All hunts will begin at 5:30 p.m. Dates and locations are as follows:

April 11, Choppee Recreation Complex, 8189 Choppee Road

April 12, Beck Recreation Center, 2030 Church Street, Georgetown

April 13, Murrells Inlet Community Center, 4450 Murrells Inlet Road

Downtown Georgetown will host an Easter Parade Saturday at 11 a.m. on the boardwalk along Front Street, and annual Easter Egg Hunt at 11:30 a.m., in Rainey Park, at Front and King streets, for younger children, and on lawn of Kaminski House Museum, for ages 5-12.

Myrtle Beach:

Register now for the popular Easter Egg Plunge event set for Friday, April 14, at the Mary C. Canty Recreation Center, 971 Canal Street. The free family event is for children, ages 3 to 12. Activities begin at 1 p.m. for small children, ages three and four. Parents must be in the water for small children to participate. The fun continues at 1:30 p.m. for children, ages five to 12. The afternoon event includes a meet-and-greet with the Easter Bunny, diving for eggs in the pool and playing games, along with candy and prizes. Registration is required by Thursday, April 13. To register, call 843-918-1476 or 843-918-1463.

Brunch with the Easter Bunny at the Children’s Museum will be held on April 15 from 10 am – 11:30 am. They’ll host a hippity-hoppity good time with interactive play, a hot breakfast and a visit from the Easter Bunny with a complimentary photo. Be sure to bring along your basket for a special egg hunt with more than 1,200 eggs scattered around the museum. Each participant will take home a goodie bag. Registration is required and tickets should be purchased in advance at (843) 946-9469.

Aloha Mini Golf will host the first ever Egg Hunt. Starting promptly at 12 pm on April 15, the course will hold the Egg Hunt where children ages 12 and under search for eggs filled with candy, toys, prizes, and of courses the golden egg worth $100.

There is a final opportunity to have Breakfast with the Easter Bunny at the Market Common! Breakfast starts at 9 am April 15 at Gordon Biersch, and you will need to call the restaurant to make reservations. Cost is $10 per person and includes a hot meal, coffee, soft drinks, juice or milk. Tax and gratuity are not included. Gordon Biersch (843-839-0249)

North Myrtle Beach:

The Easter Bunny will make a special visit to McLean Park in North Myrtle Beach on Saturday, April 15, 2017 to hand out candy to all the children that attend. The egg hunt begins at 10 am sharp, and other activities are scheduled until noon. Wear your Easter best to have your picture made with Ms. Blossom. Egg hunt areas are divided by age groups and there are many other activities for all ages. The North Strand Optimist Club will provide refreshments. This is the 34th year for this event. Contact: NMBP&R (843) 280-5584

Surfside Beach

An Easter Egg Hunt and kids fair will be held on April 15 from 1 pm – 4 pm at Passive Park.

The Town of Surfside Beach along with Champion Autism Network will also host a sensory friendly Easter Egg Hunt, 10 a.m. at Passive Park, near veterans memorial and a sensory friendly open house, 10:30 a.m.-noon at the Surfside Beach Fire Department, For more info, email beckylarge66@gmail.com.

Pee Dee

Hartsville:

Durant Children’s Center, a program of Pee Dee Coalition Against Domestic and Sexual Assault, will host the Annual “Bunny Hop” from 3 p.m. – 5 p.m. on Friday, April 14 at the Durant Children’s Center, 510 W. Carolina Ave., Hartsville. Children can meet and have pictures taken with the Easter Bunny. Pet Lovers is bringing live bunnies for cuddling. There will be crafts and face painting. For more information, call 843-664-4357.

Florence:

Free Community Easter Egg Hunt at Timrod Park from 10:30AM – 11:30AM on April 15. Sponsored by Good Shepherd Presbyterian Church P.C.A. Bring your kids to this family fun event with free donuts, coffee and juice! No registration required.

Lake City:

Free Easter Egg Hunt at Moore Farms Eggstravanga event from 10am – 12:30pm. Over 8,000 eggs are just waiting to be discovered at Eggstravaganza! Children will explore the garden hunting eggs and treasures along the way. One lucky child will even go home with the prized golden egg. What’s inside? You’ll have to come find it and see.Show up early for games, crafts and face painting making it fun for the whole family! Egg hunts will start at 11 am for ages 2-4 and 11:30 am for ages 5 & up. This event is free for the public and will occur rain or shine. Don’t forget to bring your own basket! Free to register at: http://moorefarmsbg.org/events/eggstravaganza/

