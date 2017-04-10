FCSO remembers deputy killed in line of duty 20 years later

FLORENCE, SC (WBTW) – Monday afternoon, officials with the Florence County Sheriff’s Office remembered a deputy killed in the line of duty 20 years ago.

Deputy Joseph Rodgers was responding to a call that a murder suspect had been sighted when the suspect shot the deputy and stole his cruiser. The suspect was stopped at the end of the road by another deputy and a state trooper and when the suspect jumped out of the stolen cruiser, the officers opened fire and killer him.

Deputy Rodgers was 25 years old and had served four years with the agency.

Randy Propps, who was Rodger’s Lieutenant in 1997, was at the memorial event.

“He was just the ultimate deputy. If you could clone someone, he would be the one you would want to clone. He would work all the time, never complained, just got out and did his job,” said Propps.

In 2005, the SC General Assembly adopted a bill to name the bridge over the Lynches River on Highway 52 in memory of Deputy Joseph C. Rodgers.

There is also a scholarship foundation set up in Rodger’s name. According to the foundation’s website, the Joseph Rodgers Scholarship Foundation has awarded 50 academic scholarships totaling $81,000 since it began in 2008.

“You know for these officers, in particularly in this situation with Joey, it’s very important to remember them. They paid the ultimate sacrifice and we will never forget him, said Florence County Sheriff Kenney Boone.