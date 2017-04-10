Former Braves player missing after leaving home for round of golf

WOODSTOCK, GA (AP) — Police in Georgia are looking for former Atlanta Braves player Otis Nixon, who disappeared over the weekend.

Woodstock Police request the public’s assistance in locating Otis Nixon, 58. (Image Source: Woodstock Police)

In a Facebook post, the Woodstock Police Department says Nixon, who’s 58, was last seen leaving his home Saturday morning in a gray Range Rover. Police say he was on his way to a local golf course but never arrived.

Nixon was last seen wearing a black long sleeve shirt, black sweatpants, and a black baseball cap, with black Adidas shoes with white stripes.

Nixon was an outfielder for the Braves and in 1991 was suspended for 60 days after testing positive for cocaine.

