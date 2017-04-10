Lake City police search for man who pointed gun at woman

LAKE CITY, SC (WBTW) – Lake City police are searching for a suspect after they came to a woman’s home and pointed a gun at her.

A release from Chief Kipp Coker with the Lake City Police Department says the incident happened in the early morning hours of April 8 at a home in the Wedgefield Mobile Home Park.

The victim says when she opened the door, the suspect was asking for a man named either Bo-Pete or Bo-Peep. When the victim said no one by that name lived there, the man pulled out a gun and pointed it at the victim.

The victim secured herself in her home until law enforcement arrived without further incident.

The subject is described as a black male, in his mid-30’s, with a thick mustache, slim nose and large eyes. The subject was wearing a dark colored baseball cap and a black coat with a fur hoodie.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Lake City Police Department at 843-374-5411 ext. 505.