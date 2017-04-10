Local pit bull owners try to fight stigma with dog walk on the boardwalk

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WBTW) – A group of local pit bull owners are trying to fight the stigma surrounding their four-legged friends.

“I don’t understand why they have such a bad rep, they’re not all vicious animals,” says owner, Cynthia McGuinness. She says her pit bull-mix Peanut couldn’t even hurt a fly. “All the kids come off the school bus in our neighborhood and they all know Peanut and they all ask her for a kiss, and she kisses everybody.” However, she says many assume the worst when they first see Peanut. “I walk her on the beach and sometimes people are like ‘Oh no, it’s a pit bull.’ And she really is harmless.”

That’s why McGuinness came out to her first Bully Walk on the Boardwalk in Myrtle Beach on Sunday. Ingrid Hatton started the monthly dog walking event six years ago, after getting a lot of flack for rescuing three pit bulls. She and the other owners hope to show that their beloved pups are not inherently bad animals. “We like to spread awareness that they’re great dogs. It’s all about how they were raised,” says Hatton.

Heather Hines just adopted her pit-mix Daisy five months ago. Hines says she never thought she’d get a pit bull, but now can’t imagine life without Daisy. “We have two beagles at home and I love them, but Daisy’s loyalty is amazing. We just love her. I would tell anyone to get one.”

McGuinness agrees.“Peanut is by far the best dog, I like her better than my human children.” And she says, as with any other dog breed, “as long as you show them love, they’re going to show you love back.”