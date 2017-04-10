Monday After the Masters golf tournament benefits SC charities

NORTH MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WBTW) – The Masters golf tournament wrapped up on Sunday, but Monday After the Masters kicks off Monday on the Dye Course at Barefoot Resort.

The Hootie and the Blowfish Band started the event in 1994 as a small get-together. In 2000, the band created the Hootie and the Blowfish Foundation, raising millions of dollars since its inception.

The tournament benefits various charities in South Carolina, including the South Carolina Junior Golf Association. This organization has given nearly $800,000 in scholarships and was ranked the number one junior golf association in the nation in 2008.

The director, Happ Lathrop, said the junior golf association teaches kids the game of golf, but more importantly, it builds their character.

“They turn out to just be better people,” said Lathrop. “The game teaches them so much about life traits and things that we need to do to make sure kids grow up, as we say, ‘on the right course.’”

The tournament brings many celebrities to the area, including NFL player Marcus Allen, Jim Cantore of The Weather Channel, and musician Joey Fatone, to name a few.

The tournament starts Monday at 10 a.m. on the Dye Course at Barefoot Resort. There will be an awards banquet and reception, and Hootie and the Blowfish will have a concert around 8:30 p.m. The tickets for this event are sold out.