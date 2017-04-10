NC after-prom partiers attempt to rob Myrtle Beach man, report says

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WBTW) – Two men were arrested Sunday night after coming to Myrtle Beach to party following their prom and attempting to steal a man’s cell phone, according to a Myrtle Beach Police report.

A man was walking to work in the area of 7th Avenue North and Chester Street around 10:15 p.m. Sunday night, when a group of five men approached him on the sidewalk and asked if he had any money, the report states. Once the victim told the group he didn’t have any cash, one of the men, later identified as Jermaine Raekuon McDowell, 19, tried to grab the victim’s cell phone from his hand.

The victim fought to keep his cell phone and then told the alleged attackers he was calling the police, the report states. Another would-be robber from the group asked the victim “if he wanted to die today” while patting his pocket area. The five men then ran from the area, the victim told police.

Officers patrolling the area were able to apprehend two of the alleged robbers who changed their stories multiple times before blaming the other three suspects who got away from police. One of the suspects told police they came to Myrtle Beach from North Carolina to party after their prom.

According to the report, the offenders gave police the names “Mustard,” “Milo,” and “Duke,” as the other three suspects in the case. It was one of these three suspects, according to the report, who threatened to kill the victim.

Jermaine Raekuon McDowell, 19, of Lumberton, and Leterius Jamal Priest, 18, of Saint Pauls, are each charged with armed robbery, and McDowell faces one charge of drug possession after officers found marijuana in his custody.

McDowell was released on a $15,000 bond, while Priest was given a $25,000 bond. Both men are due back in court Sept. 1.