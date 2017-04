PAWLEYS ISLAND, SC (WBTW) – The Georgetown County Sheriff’s Office needs the community’s help identifying a burglary suspect in the Pawleys Island community.

According to a Facebook post from the sheriff’s office, investigators are hoping photos will help them identify and locate a burglary suspect. The post did not identify what businesses or homes the suspect is believed to have burglarized.

Anyone who recognizes the man in the photos is asked to call Investigators John Magann at 843-436-6053.