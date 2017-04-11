Andrews man jailed for attempted murder after two women claim to be his girlfriend

ANDREWS, SC (WBTW) – An Andrews man is in jail for attempted murder after an argument between two women Monday night.

According to Georgetown County Sheriff’s Office Public Information Officer Jason Lesley, deputies arrested Dominique Middleton, 25, of Andrews in the shooting of a 19-year-old. Deputies report that Middleton, the alleged gunman, invited his girlfriend to meet him at his sister’s house on Myrtle Road near Andrews Monday around 9 p.m.

Middleton’s girlfriend, a 20-year-old woman from Columbia, was in Georgetown County with her sister and another friend to pick up W2 tax documents. The three drove to the home of Middleton’s sister, where they were confronted by another woman, also claiming to be Middleton’s girlfriend, who said she “wanted to fight,” the report states.

The two women began arguing, according to deputies, and multiple shots were fired. The 19-year-old shooting victim was hit by three bullets in the right leg, deputies report. The victim was taken to Tidelands Georgetown Memorial Hospital by Georgetown County Emergency Medical Services.

The police report notes that deputies were told two shooters were involved, Middleton, and another man in “a white t-shirt,” according to one woman at the scene. No one at the scene gave deputies the name of the second alleged shooter. At the time of this post, neither of the women face any charges related to the case.

Middleton is charged with attempted murder and is currently being held at the Georgetown County Detention Center.