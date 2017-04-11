Free swim lessons open to Myrtle Beach adults, kids this year

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WBTW) – The City of Myrtle Beach is offering free swim lessons to both kids and adults in the community this spring.

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, 10 people drown each day in the US. The agency also says about one in five people who die from drowning are children 14 and younger.

The city’s “Splash without Cash” program has been offered to children in the past, but this year will be the first time the program will be open to teens and adults, the city’s Facebook page says.

The week-long program is specifically for non-swimmers and is free.

Classes will be offered Monday through Thursday May 22-25 at either 4 p.m., 4:40 p.m., 5:20 p.m. or 6 p.m.  Pre-registration is required as space is limited. Call 843-918-1463 or 843-918-1476 to sign up.

