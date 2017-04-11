Second victim dies in hospital day after Conway wreck involving tractor-trailer

CONWAY, SC (WBTW) – Officials say a second person has died from injuries they received in a wreck involving a tractor-trailer Tuesday morning in Conway.

Horry County Deputy Coroner Darris G. Fowler announced Wednesday the driver of the car died the day after the accident at 6:45 p.m. in the hospital. According to the coroner, 37-year-old Joshua Bear of Myrtle Beach died from mass trauma.

Horry County Deputy Coroner Tony Hendrick says the passenger in the vehicle,Chris Anthony Blair, originally from Texas, 28, died Tuesday from blunt force trauma after the pickup truck collided with an 18-wheeler.

According to Cpl. Sonny Collins with South Carolina Highway Patrol, the crash happened around 5:15 a.m. at 6199 Dongola Highway, just off of Tidway Circle, four miles south of Conway.

A Sterling Tractor Trailer was backing across the road into a private driveway, Cpl. Collins says, when a Nissan pickup driving down Dongola Hwy. ran into the tractor-trailer. Blair was the passenger in the Nissan pickup, confirms Hendrick. The driver of the pickup was taken to the hospital with life-threatening injuries, adds Cpl. Collins. The driver of the tractor-trailer was not hurt.

Cpl. Collins says the driver of the tractor trailer has been charged with failure to yield the right of way.