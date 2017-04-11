Horry County names new assistant county administrator

Related Coverage Horry County administrator keeps raise as county works to hire new public safety admin

CONWAY, SC (WBTW) – On Tuesday, county officials announced Joseph Huffman will become Horry County’s new assistant county administrator of public safety.

Huffman has served as the City Manager of Pascagoula, Mississippi the last several years and is scheduled to begin work in Horry County on May 22.

“We welcome Joseph to Horry County as he brings a wealth of knowledge from his previous government experience in Mississippi and North Carolina,” County Administrator Chris Eldridge said in a press release. “Joseph will be a strong and solid manager for our organization, and we are excited he is joining our team.”

Under the Public Safety Division, Huffman will oversee police, fire/EMS, emergency management and E911 and act as a liaison between other officials like the coroner, sheriff, magistrates, public defender, and the solicitor.

County officials hired Huffman from 153 others who applied for the position.

According to the press release, Huffman has been the city manager for multiple municipalities in North Carolina. He worked with the City of Goldsboro (2005-2011), City of Laurinburg (1999-2005), City of Havelock (1994-1999), and was also a corrections officer and sergeant at the North Carolina Department of Corrections. Huffman received his Masters of Public Administration and Bachelor of Science in Criminal Justice from Appalachian State University in North Carolina.