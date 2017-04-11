Marion County Council discusses Matthew recovery funds

MARION, SC (WBTW) – Marion County was among the areas hit the hardest by Hurricane Matthew six months ago.

The county council held a meeting Tuesday to provide an update on how the county plans to spend $52 million from the SC Department of Commerce.

People in Marion County tell News13 they want more information and transparency about money given to Marion County.

State Senator Kent Williams says the money will be used to help low to moderate income families rebuild their homes.

“It’s moving pretty quickly, considering. I think the reason being is because of what they learned from the 2015 October flood,” said Senator Kent Williams.

Senator Williams says case managers have an office at the the Marion County Administrator Building where they will take applications, then visit homes damaged by the storm.

Aubrasha Crawford says more than 300 people visited the disaster relief office in the first month.

“A lot of people need help with their homes for rebuilding. So, we try and assist with that,” said Aubrasha Crawford, Palmetto Disaster Case Manager Supervisor.

To qualify for the $52 million grant, citizens must meet the following criteria:

Meet the low income housing and urban development guidelines

Own and live in your home at the time of the storm

Have current ownership of your home

Have unrepaired disaster- caused damage to a single family or single family rental unit

Factors like having a disability, or residents that are elderly or have children under 5 determine priority.

Williams says about 70 percent of the people that applied qualify for assistance.

“We have a lot of people still in need. A lot of people are still not in their homes. They need help. FEMA helped a lot of people but it wasn’t enough and hopefully the CDBG money will fill that gap,” Senator Williams said.

Senator Williams says construction on the homes that are eligible for repairs are scheduled to begin mid- August.

Council also mentioned the $1 million given to the county by the state for hazard mitigation. Council is considering using the money for back up generators for schools and community centers.

The Marion County Long Term Recovery Team will meet Wednesday at 3 p.m. at Door of Hope Church to discuss the southern part of the county that didnt’ receive a much FEMA assistance.