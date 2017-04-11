McLeod announces dates and locations for mobile mammography unit

FLORENCE, SC (WBTW) – According to McLeod Health, the organization’s mobile mammography unit has screened more than 20,000 women and detected 78 cases of breast cancer in the region over the last nine years.

Breast cancer is the most commonly diagnosed cancer among women in South Carolina, the press release from McLeod Health says. Studies support that early detection is the key to improving treatment options and survival rates. The best tool in early detection is the mammogram, which can identify breast abnormalities before they can be felt.

The McLeod Mobile Mammography Unit has announced upcoming visits in the area that are open to the public:

McLeod Family Medicine Johnsonville (355 S. Georgetown Highway, Johnsonville),

Thursdays; April 20, May 18, and June 15; 8:30 a.m. – 4:00 p.m.

Tuesdays; May 2 and June 6; 8:30 a.m. – 4:00 p.m.

Williams Middle School (1119 North Irby Street, Florence),

Thursday, May 4; 9:00 a.m. – 4:00 p.m.

Friday, May 5; 9:00 a.m. – 4:00 p.m.

East Coast Nursing Services (2231 West Palmetto Street, Suite 102, Florence),

Monday, May 8; 9:00 a.m. – 4:00 p.m.

Wednesday, May 17; 9:00 a.m. – 4:00 p.m.

Wednesday, June 21; 9:00 a.m. – 4:00 p.m.

The unit was the first digital mobile mammography unit in the state and provides a convenient, comfortable and private setting where women can undergo a screening.

Women may schedule a mammogram on the mobile unit by calling McLeod Reservations and Scheduling at (843) 777-2095. For more information on appointment criteria or upcoming visits open to the public, please visit their website here.

To schedule the unit to come to your business, call (843) 777-5657.