Myrtle Beach Chamber of Commerce to send five local veterans to be in a national Memorial Day parade

BEACH, SC (WBTW) — The Myrtle Beach Area Chamber of Commerce is sending five Grand Strand Veterans to Washington D.C to represent Myrtle Beach in a nationally-televised Memorial Day Parade. Brad Dean, CEO and President of the Myrtle Beach Area Chamber of Commerce, was on News13 Now Tuesday to talk about the opportunity.

The MBACC partners with Veterans Welcome Home and Resource Center, which will select five area veterans – one from each branch of service to represent the Myrtle Beach area in the parade. Myrtle Beach Area Chamber of Commerce’s mobile visitor’s center will also be in the nation’s capital for the parade and will be a traveling promotion throughout the D.C. region that weekend.

The parade takes place May 29, 2017. The deadline to enter is April 24, 2017.

Veterans chosen will be notified on May 1, 2017

Trip includes airfare and accommodations

Veteran and guest must be willing and able to travel

Veteran must be a South Carolina resident as of March 1, 2017

You can complete the submission form here. Registration forms can also be picked up and submitted at:

Veterans Welcome Center

421 Hwy. 57 South, Little River, SC 29566

Myrtle Beach Area Chamber of Commerce

1200 Oak St., Myrtle Beach, SC 29577