Myrtle Beach Police to get new K9 to help arrest suspects

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WBTW) – Myrtle beach police are using money seized during drug busts to get a new kind of K9 that will help officers apprehend suspects.

Myrtle Beach Police Chief Warren Gall told city council on Tuesday that the department’s beloved K9 Allie will be retiring soon, and he wants to get what’s called a “dual dog” to replace her. Right now, Myrtle Beach Police dogs are only trained for detection, which means they’ll sniff something or someone out, then sit and signal their handler. The new dog would also chase suspects, take them down, and help bring them into custody.

Chief Gall says he was hesitant about using these sorts of dogs before because of the somewhat vicious image many people associate them with. However, he says he’s now on board since they could ultimately save officers’ lives. “Instead of sending a human being, a police officer in and putting their life in danger, you send a dog in. And the dog going knows and is trained to take that person, to take them to the ground,” said Chief Gall.

Allie will be retiring in August so the new dual dog will be joining the police force sometime around then.