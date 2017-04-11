NC Governor visits Robeson County

LUMBERTON, NC (WBTW) – Governor Roy Cooper has only been in office for a few months, and this was his first visit to the area since his election.

Today the Governor wanted to make sure Robeson County leaders as well as citizen know that state government will have their backs.

“They’re strong people in Robeson County,” the Governor noted. “I wanted to be here to support them today.”

The Governor is from eastern North Carolina, and feels a personal tie to places like Robeson County and the people who live there.

“Robeson County’s always been a special place for me, and clearly a county that was working to move forward but was facing many challenges,” the Governor said.

Challenges only made more difficult to overcome when Hurricane Matthew devastated the area six months ago.

“People forget that there are thousands and thousands of people trying to recover and get back on their feet,” Cooper said.

That’s why the Governor said he wanted to come to Robeson County Tuesday, to show his support and tell the people there they aren’t forgotten.

“To let them know that we’re working hard to get money from both Congress and the state legislature to help with housing, to help with education, to help with small business and farming,” the Governor said.

Cooper also mentioned several initiatives moving through both state and federal legislatures to try and speed relief to the area,

“Robeson County put forth a proposal where they need $98 million to put them back on their feet,” said Cooper. “So we’re gonna do everything we can to help them.”

Governor Cooper now heads back to Raleigh, where he said he hopes to hurry state legislators along to get Robeson County and its people back to normal.