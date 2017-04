CONWAY, SC (WBTW) – A meeting held last Friday with some Horry County officials and school board members is raising concerns with those who …

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. – A roundup of local high school baseball and softball scores from Tuesday night. BASEBALL Marlboro County 6, Cheraw 3 So…

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) – News13’s Julia Morris talks to Cal Ripken Jr. about his Ripken experience facilities in Myrtle Beach, why he enj…

SURFSIDE BEACH, SC (WBTW) – Surfside Beach passed first reading of a proposed tent ban at its Tuesday meeting. The new ordinance would only …

LAKE CITY (WBTW) – Captain D’s in Lake City held a ribbon-cutting ceremony Tuesday. The resturant has been in Lake City for 25 years and it’…