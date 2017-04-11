RESULTS: City of Marion elections

MARION, SC (WBTW) – Unofficial results are in for Tuesday’s City of Marion elections.

The unofficial votes will be certified at a hearing Thursday morning.

Ashley Brady beat out incumbent Bobby L. Davis for Mayor of the City of Marion. Brady secured 1,008 votes, Bobby L. Davis received 888, and Bennie Davis had 31 votes.

Emerson C. Hunt won the City Council District 3 seat 224 votes to Betty Wright- McRae’s 182.

The city council seats for districts 5 and 6 were unopposed races. Latashia “Tassie” Lewis will represent district 5 and Michael E. Baker will represent city council district 6