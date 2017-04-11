Surfside Beach passes first reading of proposed tent ban

SURFSIDE BEACH, SC (WBTW) – Surfside Beach passed first reading of a proposed tent ban at its Tuesday meeting.

The new ordinance would only allow baby tents and umbrellas no taller than 7’6″ and with a circular shade no larger than 9 feet in diameter.

“All other shading devices, including but not limited to, tents, tarps, cabanas, pavilions, sports-brellas or similar devices, or any material mounted on supports are prohibited from being placed on the beach,” the ordinance states.

Tents used for special events would be allowed, but first approved by Surfside Beach.

The proposed rules would also keep people from setting up items – such as chairs, umbrellas, windbreakers and tents – on the beach between 9 p.m. and 7:30 a.m. It says umbrellas, chairs and other items still on the beach at 7 p.m. or left unattended would be removed from the beach.

Language inside of the proposed ordinance would also establish an emergency lane for first responders that extends from the dune line.

The proposed tent ban must pass a second and final reading. It is the last town along the Grand Strand without a tent ban.