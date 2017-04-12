City of Myrtle Beach revokes business license for 3rd Ave Sports Bar and Grill

Related Coverage Shooting calls result in nuisance case for Myrtle Beach bar

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WBTW) – Myrtle Beach police officials confirm the business license for 3rd Ave Sports Bar and Grill has been revoked.

Last week News13 reported the business had an active nuisance case with the City of Myrtle Beach, and according to the letter sent to the owner by the city, the business license has been suspended, effective April 7.

The letter was signed by License Official Mary McDowell and states “After reviewing the police reports of the City of Myrtle Beach Police Department that pertain to the incidents that have occurred at 3rd Ave Sports Bar and Grill, I have concluded that 3rd Ave Sports Bar and Grill is not lawfully operating within its authority.”

The letter also says the Chief of Police for the City of Myrtle Beach has officially requested the business license be revoked.

Four shooting incidents are summarized in the document sent to owner John Feaster. During the first shooting, the letter alleges the owner instructed an employee who called police to hang up the phone. Security personnel and the owner also allowed the person who fired shots in the air to leave the bar on foot after speaking to the suspect for an hour.

The second shooting, which happened in October of 2015, took place in the parking lot after a fight broke out inside the business. The shooter shot the victim once through the abdomen and the bullet passed through the victim and hit a car, the letter says.Security drew their guns and disarmed the shooter, but after the suspect gave up his gun, the man was allowed to leave the bar in his truck. The letter from the city also mentioned 50 to 60 people “frantically ran from the club and left in their cars at a fast rate of speed” and security made no attempts to keep witnesses at the business to speak to police.

December 24, 2016 was the date of the third incident where three people were shot. “Club security was ineffective” against individuals who threatened to kill patrons inside 3rd Ave Sports Bar and Grill unless they were let in the bar. the document says. Security let the group in and Myrtle Beach police later recovered 17 shell casings from the club from three different types of bullets.

A fourth shooting on April 2, 2017 was also mentioned in another section of the letter where a patron was taken to the hospital.

The suspension letter insists 3rd Ave Sports Bar and Grill was a “criminal gathering place” and has been a source for “low level crimes and calls for service” including assault calls, trespassing calls, loitering and loud music.

“From January 1, 2015 to January 17, 2017, MBPD responded to 3rd Ave Sports Bar and Grill 152 times,” the letter cites.

The ruling was also backed by MBPD’s nuisance expert who recently testified concerning the license revocation of Natalia’s Bar and Grill.

According to the letter, the business owner has 30 days to appeal the decision.