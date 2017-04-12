City of Myrtle Beach acquires additional Superblock property on “voluntary basis”

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WBTW) – The City of Myrtle Beach continues to move forward with plans to build a library and children’s museum in the Superblock area.

Downtown Redevelopment Corporation Executive Assistant Lauren Clever announced at a meeting Wednesday that the city was able to acquire one of the properties along 9th Avenue North on a “voluntary basis” that would allow development in the area to continue. Myrtle Beach Room Escape at 505 9th Avenue North was purchased for $300,000.

City officials say they’re still trying to work out agreements with Jack Thompson Studios and House Parts LLC.

Myrtle Beach leaders say they made offers in the past to buy the two remaining locations, but the owners have declined, causing the city to look into using eminent domain. In February, city council approved the controversial motion to allow the city to take over the properties though the use of eminent domain.