Florence County celebrates Telecommunications Appreciation Week

FLORENCE, SC (WBTW) -Florence County 911 dispatch has been celebrating all week for Telecommunications Appreciation Week.

The special week was made to show appreciation to the 911 dispatch employees for their contributions.

The staff has been having a little fun this week; Monday was favorite team day, Tuesday was superhero day and Wednesday was red carpet day and they have something special in the works for Thursday as well.

“I think it’s a time for the unseen heroes to be recognized you know we talk to a lot of people on the phone and we are the true first responders no one ever gets to see us, and the law enforcement agencies and EMT and fire department members and some private citizens, local businesses, everyone just takes the time out to let us know they appreciate us and what we do,” said Shanda George, Florence County Dispatch Supervisor.

A plaque of recognition will be presented to the dispatch team tomorrow. County offices are closed for good Friday, but the dispatch folks say they’ll be working as usual.