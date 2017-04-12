HGTC opens spring career fair to public for first time Wednesday

By Published: Updated:

CONWAY, SC (WBTW)- Horry Georgetown Technical College hosted it’s spring career fair Wednesday.

The fair was held outside cafe 1100 on the Conway campus.

Usually, the event is just for students, but for the first time ever, the school opened it up to the public.

“We have full and part time opportunities as well as volunteer and internship opportunities. All business and industry is represented. Everything from engineering to hospitality. So there is a little bit of something for everybody,” said April Garner, Director of Career Services at HGTC.

More than 90 local employers participated in the career fair.

 

 

 

