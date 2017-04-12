Myrtle Beach firefighters extinguish trailer fire on Seaboard Street

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WBTW) – The Myrtle Beach Fire Department responded to a trailer on fire on Seaboard Street and Hwy 501 at 11:44 a.m. Wednesday.

When crews arrived, they found a vehicle towing a paint sprayer trailer used to paint lines on the road in flames.

According to Lt. Jonathan Evans with the Myrtle Beach Fire Department, fire officials learned the painting crew placed a piece of equipment too close to one of the propane tanks on the trailer, and a fire within the tank started.

The firefighters that responded utilized their Flammable Liquids and Gases training by keeping the tanks cool and letting the fuel burn out, and were able to keep the fire under control.

Lt. Evens confirms there were no injuries.