Myrtle Beach, Hartsville police honored for DUI arrests

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WBTW) – Law enforcement agencies in Myrtle Beach, Horry County, and across the Pee Dee were recognized for their many DUI arrests made throughout 2016.

The South Carolina Department of Public Safety and the Office of Highway Safety and Justice Grants held its 12th annual DUI Awards Program in Columbia Tuesday.

The Myrtle Beach Police Department was honored for the second year in a row with the DUI Challenge Law Enforcement Agency of the Year award.

A Facebook post from the department says they won the challenge for agencies with more than 100 officers. The department made 401 DUI arrests in 2016.

In addition, the 15th Judicial Circuit won Law Enforcement Network of the Year. The circuit serves Horry and Georgetown Counties and is led by coordinator Cpl. Joe West and assistant coordinator Pfc George Johnson.

South Carolina Highway Patrol Troop 5 won troop of the year. Troop 5 serves Darlington, Dillon, Florence, Georgetown, Horry, Marion, Marlboro and Williamsburg counties. The troop made 2,695 DUI arrests in 2016.

Hartsville Police Department received agency of the year for agencies with 26 – 50 officers. The department made 93 DUI arrests in 2016.

Several Myrtle Beach Police officers were recognized individually for their work in DUI arrests. Those officers include:

Gold Award for more than 50 DUI arrests in 2016:

Pfc Shon McCluskey

Silver Award for 25-49 DUI arrests in 2016:

Pfc David Giosa

Pfc Bryan Holcombe

Pfc Andrew Baro

Pfc Brendan Hyde

Bronze Award for 10-24 DUI Arrests in 2016:

Pfc Chris Murphy

Cpl Troy Spivey

Pfc Thomas Vest

Pfc Joe Lardino

Pfc William DePaula