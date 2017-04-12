Myrtle Beach, Hartsville police honored for DUI arrests

South Carolina Law Enforcement Network Award: 15th Circuit Law Enforcement Network (Image Source: South Carolina Department of Public Safety)

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WBTW) – Law enforcement agencies in Myrtle Beach, Horry County, and across the Pee Dee were recognized for their many DUI arrests made throughout 2016.

L to R: SCHP Lt. Col. Chris Williamson, Capt. J.N. Nell, Phil Riley, Director, Officer of Highway Safety and Justice Programs. (Image Source: South Carolina Dept. of Public Safety)

The South Carolina Department of Public Safety and the Office of Highway Safety and Justice Grants held its 12th annual DUI Awards Program in Columbia Tuesday.

The Myrtle Beach Police Department was honored for the second year in a row with the DUI Challenge Law Enforcement Agency of the Year award.

A Facebook post from the department says they won the challenge for agencies with more than 100 officers. The department made 401 DUI arrests in 2016.

In addition, the 15th Judicial Circuit won Law Enforcement Network of the Year. The circuit serves Horry and Georgetown Counties and is led by coordinator Cpl. Joe West and assistant coordinator Pfc George Johnson.

L to R: Brent Kelly, OHSJP, Chief Jerry Thompson, Phil Riley, Director, OHSJP, Capt. Russell Wilson, OHSJP (Image Source: South Carolina Dept. of Public Safety)

South Carolina Highway Patrol Troop 5 won troop of the year. Troop 5 serves Darlington, Dillon, Florence, Georgetown, Horry, Marion, Marlboro and Williamsburg counties. The troop made 2,695 DUI arrests in 2016.

Hartsville Police Department received agency of the year for agencies with 26 – 50 officers. The department made 93 DUI arrests in 2016.

Several Myrtle Beach Police officers were recognized individually for their work in DUI arrests. Those officers include:

Gold Award for more than 50 DUI arrests in 2016:

  • Pfc Shon McCluskey

Silver Award for 25-49 DUI arrests in 2016:

  • Pfc David Giosa
  • Pfc Bryan Holcombe
  • Pfc Andrew Baro
  • Pfc Brendan Hyde

Bronze Award for 10-24 DUI Arrests in 2016:

  • Pfc Chris Murphy
  • Cpl Troy Spivey
  • Pfc Thomas Vest
  • Pfc Joe Lardino
  • Pfc William DePaula

