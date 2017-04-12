Pelicans baseball team hosts home opener on Thursday

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WBTW) – Kristin Call with the Myrtle Beach Pelicans joined News13 Now at 9 a.m. to talk about the Myrtle Beach Pelican’s first home series of the 2017 season. The series begins with opening day on Thursday, April 13. It runs through Sunday, but another home series begins on Monday – making the Pelican’s homestand last through Wednesday, April 19.

Watch the interview to learn about when the Cubs’ World Series ring will be on display at the Pelican’s ball park. The following is a complete list of promotions running during the Pelicans’ first homestand of the season:

The Myrtle Beach Pelicans, Class-A Advanced affiliate of the Chicago Cubs, battle the Lynchburg Hillcats, Class-A Advanced affiliate of the Cleveland Indians in a four-game series (April 13-16), as well as the Buies Creek Astros, Class-A Advanced affiliate of the Houston Astros, in a three-game series (April 17-19) for their opening homestand of the 2017 season. Tickets are still available at www.MyrtleBeachPelicans.com/Tickets or by calling the Pelicans’ box office at (843) 918-6000. Below are the highlights of promotions and events for the homestand:

Thursday, April 13

Game Time: 7:05 p.m.

Gates Open: 5:45 p.m.

Opponent: Lynchburg Hillcats (Cleveland Indians)

-Thirsty Thursday – Fans can enjoy $1.00 12oz. Bud & Bud Light draughts and $2.00 16oz. cans from 6-8 p.m.

-Postgame Fireworks Extravaganza – presented by East Coast Pyrotechnics Fireworks – Enjoy a postgame fireworks show.

-Pregame Player Autograph Session (open to all fans) – A pre-game autograph session is open to all fans every Monday-Saturday at home plate for 15 minutes after gates open. Enter between sections 106 and 107.

-Postgame Kids 12 & Under Run the Bases – presented by Myrtle Beach Family Golf – All kids 12 & under can run the bases after every game. After the game ends, kids 12 & under can line up at the top of section 104. Once the gates open, kids will enter through the stairwell between 104 and 105. They will exit the playing surface at the stairwell between 106 and 107.

-Military Discount – Receive $3 off the price of your game ticket when you show your military ID at the box office at the time of purchase.

Friday, April 14

Game Time: 7:05 p.m.

Gates Open: 6:00 p.m.

Opponent: Lynchburg Hillcats (Cleveland Indians)

-Championship Banner Giveaway – Help us celebrate the back-to-back Carolina League Champions with a banner giveaway, presented to the first 1,000 fans.

-Grand Opening of the Bucket Bar

-Foodie Friday – courtesy of Easy 105.9 & 94.5 The Tide – Upgrade your game day experience for just $20 and enjoy an All-You-Can-Eat Oyster Roast. Limited availability.

-Pregame Player Autograph Session (open to all fans) – A pre-game autograph session is open to all fans every Monday-Saturday at home plate for 15 minutes after gates open. Enter between sections 106 and 107.

-Postgame Kids 12 & Under Run the Bases – presented by Myrtle Beach Family Golf – All kids 12 & under can run the bases after every game. After the game ends, kids 12 & under can line up at the top of section 104. Once the gates open, kids will enter through the stairwell between 104 and 105. They will exit the playing surface at the stairwell between 106 and 107.

-Military Discount – Receive $3 off the price of your game ticket when you show your military ID at the box office at the time of purchase.

Saturday, April 15

Game Time: 7:05 p.m.

Gates Open: 6:00 p.m.

Opponent: Lynchburg Hillcats (Cleveland Indians)



-Horry County Special Olympics Night & Jersey Auction – The Pelicans will pay a special tribute to the athletes of the Horry County Special Olympics and their accomplishments from this past year. As part of the night the team will wear specialty jerseys that will be auctioned off to benefit the Special Olympic athletes.

-Magnet Schedule Giveaway – The first 5,000 fans will receive a 2017 Pelicans magnet schedule.

-Embrace Veterans Saturday – presented by Embrace Hospice – Help the Pelicans celebrate veterans of the Grand Strand.

-Locals Appreciation Saturdays – courtesy of Sparks Toyota & WMBF News – Save $3.00 on your game ticket by showing your local ID at the box office at the time of your purchase.

-Postgame Fireworks Extravaganza – presented by East Coast Pyrotechnics Fireworks – Enjoy a postgame fireworks show.

-Pregame Player Autograph Session (open to all fans) – A pre-game autograph session is open to all fans every Monday-Saturday at home plate for 15 minutes after gates open. Enter between sections 106 and 107.

-Postgame Kids 12 & Under Run the Bases – presented by Myrtle Beach Family Golf – All kids 12 & under can run the bases after every game. After the game ends, kids 12 & under can line up at the top of section 104. Once the gates open, kids will enter through the stairwell between 104 and 105. They will exit the playing surface at the stairwell between 106 and 107.

-Military Discount – Receive $3 off the price of your game ticket when you show your military ID at the box office at the time of purchase.

Sunday, April 16

Game Time: 6:05 p.m.

Gates Open: 5:00 p.m.

Opponent: Lynchburg Hillcats (Cleveland Indians)



–Easter Bunny Appearance (Easter Sunday) – The Easter Bunny will be available for photos at the Pelicans photo booth in the concourse area behind home plate.

–Helicopter Candy Drop Post-Game – Following the conclusion of the game, candy will be dropped out of a helicopter for kids 12 & under to retrieve on the field.

-Family Sunday & pregame on-field catch – All fans are welcome to participate in a pregame catch on the field. The catch will start 10 minutes after gates open and run until about 35 minutes after the hour. All fans are welcome to enter the field from the 3rd base side, between section 115 and 116.

-Pregame Player Autograph Session (open to all fans) – A pre-game autograph session is open to all fans every Monday-Saturday at home plate for 15 minutes after gates open. Enter between sections 106 and 107.

-Postgame Kids 12 & Under Run the Bases – presented by Myrtle Beach Family Golf – All kids 12 & under can run the bases after every game. After the game ends, kids 12 & under can line up at the top of section 104. Once the gates open, kids will enter through the stairwell between 104 and 105. They will exit the playing surface at the stairwell between 106 and 107. -Military Discount – Receive $3 off the price of your game ticket when you show your military ID at the box office at the time of purchase.

Monday, April 17

Game Time: 7:05 p.m.

Gates Open: 6:00 p.m.

Opponent: Buies Creek Astros (Houston Astros)



-Man vs. Marathon – Can an entire baseball game be played in the time it takes to run a marathon? The Pelicans are going to find out during Monday’s game against the Buies Creek Astros.

-Backpack Buddies Monday – Donate an item from the approved Backpack Buddies Donation List and receive ½ price admission every Monday courtesy of McDonald’s.

-Pregame Player Autograph Session (open to all fans) – A pre-game autograph session is open to all fans every Monday-Saturday at home plate for 15 minutes after gates open. Enter between sections 106 and 107.

-Postgame Kids 12 & Under Run the Bases – presented by Myrtle Beach Family Golf – All kids 12 & under can run the bases after every game. After the game ends, kids 12 & under can line up at the top of section 104. Once the gates open, kids will enter through the stairwell between 104 and 105. They will exit the playing surface at the stairwell between 106 and 107.

-Military Discount – Receive $3 off the price of your game ticket when you show your military ID at the box office at the time of purchase.

Tuesday, April 18

Game Time: 7:05 p.m.

Gates Open: 6:00 p.m.

Opponent: Buies Creek Astros (Houston Astros)



-Craft Beer Tuesday – Fans can enjoy $2.00 12oz. craft drafts from 6-8 p.m.

-Abuelo’s Taco Tuesday – Abuelo’s Mexican Restaurant will be selling their world famous Mexican cuisine. Their tent will be located in the NEW Bucket Bar area.

-Myrtle Beach Sausage Fest

-Pregame Player Autograph Session (open to all fans) – A pre-game autograph session is open to all fans every Monday-Saturday at home plate for 15 minutes after gates open. Enter between sections 106 and 107.

-Postgame Kids 12 & Under Run the Bases – presented by Myrtle Beach Family Golf – All kids 12 & under can run the bases after every game. After the game ends, kids 12 & under can line up at the top of section 104. Once the gates open, kids will enter through the stairwell between 104 and 105. They will exit the playing surface at the stairwell between 106 and 107.

-Military Discount – Receive $3 off the price of your game ticket when you show your military ID at the box office at the time of purchase.

Wednesday, April 19

Game Time: 7:05 p.m.

Gates Open: 6:00 p.m.

Opponent: Buies Creek Astros (Houston Astros)



-Is a Hot Dog a Sandwich Night? – The Pelicans will debate this long-awaited answer, as each fan who enters the ballpark will decide if they think a hot dog is a sandwich.

-Wiener Wednesday – All fans can enjoy BOGO Hebrew National hot dogs (buy-one, get-one).

-Pregame Player Autograph Session (open to all fans) – A pre-game autograph session is open to all fans every Monday-Saturday at home plate for 15 minutes after gates open. Enter between sections 106 and 107.

-Postgame Kids 12 & Under Run the Bases – presented by Myrtle Beach Family Golf – All kids 12 & under can run the bases after every game. After the game ends, kids 12 & under can line up at the top of section 104. Once the gates open, kids will enter through the stairwell between 104 and 105. They will exit the playing surface at the stairwell between 106 and 107.

-Military Discount – Receive $3 off the price of your game ticket when you show your military ID at the box office at the time of purchase.

The 2017 season is the 19th season for the Pelicans franchise and third as the Class A-Advanced affiliate of the Chicago Cubs. For information on tickets to see the Pelicans in 2017, please call (843) 918-6000, e-mail info@myrtlebeachpelicans.com, or visit www.MyrtleBeachPelicans.com.