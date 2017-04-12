Trial over for man who hit victim twice with car at Boathouse Bar and Grill

Related Coverage Conway man jailed after hitting victim with car following bar fight, police say

CONWAY, SC (WBTW) – This week, a Horry County jury convicted a man of assault and battery of a high and aggravated nature after he hit a man twice with his car at the Boathouse Bar and Grill last spring.

A press release from the fifteenth Circuit Solicitors Office says 33-year-old Joshua Maiden’s trial ended Wednesday.

The conviction stems from an incident that occurred May 22, 2016. Maiden is accused of starting a fight in the bar area and while the victim was on the phone with 911 operators trying to get Maiden’s license plate number, Maiden hit the victim with his car twice.

Originally, Maiden was charged with attempted murder.

A judge sentenced him to the maximum penalty of 20 years. That sentence will begin after his current five year sentence for an unrelated assault and battery charge is completed.

According to the press release, the court was made aware that the defendant’s criminal record included two earlier assault convictions where he “used his vehicle to strike and run over his victims.”