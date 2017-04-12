USC’s Dozier to test NBA Draft waters

South Carolina sophomore guard PJ Dozier drives to the basket vs. Holy Cross on Nov. 13, 2016, at Colonial Life Arena.

COLUMBIA (AP) — South Carolina point guard P.J. Dozier is testing out the NBA draft.

Dozier has not hired an agent, making him eligible to return to college for his junior season. He was second on the Gamecocks at 13.9 points a game and was a big part of the team’s first run to the Final Four, which ended with a 77-73 loss to Gonzaga in the national semifinals.

The 6-foot-6 Dozier spoke with his family and South Carolina coach Frank Martin before deciding to head to the NBA Draft Combine that takes place May 9-14. Dozier would have 10 days after it ends to either remain in the draft or come back to school.

Should Dozier leave, South Carolina would be without three starters from this year’s team.

