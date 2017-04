MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WBTW) – Paint and Unwined will host an “Ladies Night Out for Autism” on Friday night, April 14. The evening will benefit the Champion Autism Network in the Grand Strand. Michelle Robert joined News13 Now at 9 a.m. on Thursday to chat about the event. Learn more by watching the video.

The cost is $35, and registration should be done at the Paint and Unwined website at paintandunwined-mc.com.