Bennettsville officer on leave without pay after being arrested in Laurens County

BENNETTSVILLE, SC (WBTW) – A Bennettsville police officer has been placed on administrative leave without pay after he was arrested in Laurens County.

According to Larry Turner with the Bennettsville Police Department, Lt. Jimmy Horton was charged in connection with an incident that took place in Laurens County when Horton was not working in a law enforcement capacity for the Bennettsville Police Department.

The press release from Bennettsville police did not say what Lt. Horton was charged with, and Horton is not listed as a current inmate on the Laurens County Sheriff’s Office booking website.

News13 has contacted the Laurens County Sheriff’s Office for more information.