Broadway at the Beach announces new businesses coming in this spring

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WBTW) – Broadway at the Beach announced the opening of several new businesses this week.

A press release mentions the previously announced Dave and Busters, Paula Deen’s Family Kitchen and several new specialty shops and attractions, many of which are scheduled to open this spring.

Paula Deen’s Family Kitchen, a Southern, family-style restaurant is still being built. The restaurant serves breakfast, lunch and dinner and will be located in the Charleston Boardwalk area on the 29th Avenue North side of Broadway at the Beach.

Carolina Ale House is also under construction and will be located next door to Legends In Concert.

According to the press release, a 118-foot-tall Ferris Wheel featuring 24 open-air gondolas, LED lighting and a fabulous view of Broadway at the Beach has recently opened in Pavilion Park West.

New specialty shops include Sand & Sun and a second Splash Fresh Bath & Body and both recently opened in the Charleston Boardwalk area near Ripley’s Aquarium. Sand & Sun features summer shoes for the entire family, including popular brands like Rainbow and Sanuk. Splash Fresh Bath & Body features bath bombs, soaps, bubble bars, shower gels, shampoos, body lotions, hand and foot care, as well as other bath and shower products.

In the New England Fishing Village, guests can stop by Southern Connection and Flip Flop Factory. At Flip Flop Factory, you can design and make your own Flip Flops for the entire family.

A second Beef Jerky Store location recently opened near Ron Jon Surf Shop and Southern Candle Studio and Cariloha both plan to open later this spring.

Other venues are updating their locations. King Kong Sushi is undergoing renovations with plans to reopen later this spring, and Christmas at the Beach just reopened after their renovations. Gemini Boutique, specializing in fashion, recently moved to a new, larger space next to Liberty Brewery & Grill.