Carolina Forest RB McAfee to join CCU

MYRTLE BEACH – Anthony McAfee wasn’t supposed to start at running back for Carolina Forest his senior year. Now he’s ready to play the position in college.

McAfee tweeted Wednesday that he’ll continue his football career at Coastal Carolina, just a few miles from where he played in high school. He was a surprise star in 2016 when he filled in Dyverse Simmons, the Panthers star running back who tore ligaments in his knee during the season’s third game. McAfee inherited the role and, quite literally, ran with it, piling up 1,571 rushing yards on the season. He helped lead Carolina Forest to a 6-5 record and a spot in the Class 5A playoffs.