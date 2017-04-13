CAUGHT ON CAM: Meteor seen in the Carolinas

We’ve received several calls and messages about a possible meteor that was seen throughout South Carolina and North Carolina.

Earl Ayers happened to catch the apparent meteor and posted a video on Twitter. If you look at the video below, you can see a white streak of light near the tree line on the left of the screen.

Ayers says it happened shortly after 8:40 p.m.

