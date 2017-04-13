Conway man sentenced on drug distribution charges

COLUMBIA, SC (WBTW) – United States Attorney Beth Drake announced Thursday that a man from Conway was sentenced this week in federal court on a drug distribution charge.

According to a press release, Quentin Bernard Myers, 42, was sentenced for possession with intent to distribute and to distribution of a quantity of heroin and a quantity of cocaine base. Judge R. Bryan Harwell sentenced Myers to 46 months imprisonment followed by 3 years of supervised release.

Evidence presented at the change of plea on November 29, 2016 and sentencing hearing established that in early 2015, members of the DEA Florence, and the Fifteenth Circuit Drug Enforcement Unit Conway were investigating cocaine base and heroin distribution in the Horry County and Georgetown County area. Agents arranged a controlled buy of a quantity of heroin and a quantity of cocaine base from Myers in March 2015. Agents made additional controlled buys of heroin and cocaine base from Myers in May 2015 and June 2015.