Count on Kids: Student leads the way to benefit youth charity

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WBTW) – Horry County student Shelley Sasser is working to make a difference in her community by heading up a fundraiser. The senior at the SC Public Online Charter High School will man a table this Friday and Saturday (April 14 &15) at the Lowes Food Store at the Grand Dunes in Myrtle Beach to raise awareness and support for Sea Haven for Youth. Shelley is selling tickets to the upcoming summer concert starring young musicians from Dino Capone’s School of Rock, and a portion of all her ticket sales will be donated to Sea Haven. Shelley is also in two bands that will play the summer concert at the House of Blues on Sunday, June 11, 2017.

Additionally, Shelley has recently raised more than $500.00 for Coastal Animal Rescue. As well, she continues to support the no kill shelters in the area during the month of May with various sponsored events at area Chipotle and Chick-fi-la restaurants.

Shelley sees a need and on her own accord is working hard for these organizations whose mission statements she strongly supports. Her efforts to build awareness and support for the teens and pets in her community are not required by her high school curriculum and are not part of a senior project. Shelley simply strives to be an active volunteer for causes she holds dear to her heart and aspires to be an involved community member.

