GEORGETOWN, SC (WBTW) – The Georgetown County Sheriff’s Office retired one of their canines Thursday.

According to a press release, Kate, a 10-year-old bloodhound mix, has served the people of Georgetown County since 2007.

“Canine Kate has had a prolific career with numerous felony tracks and has located evidence of crimes over the past decade,” the release says.

The sheriff’s office also says she has been adopted by a member of the Georgetown County Sheriff’s Office SWAT team.