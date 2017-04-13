Georgetown group hosts poverty simulation to mirror real-life struggles

GEORGETOWN, SC (WBTW) – The Waccamaw Economic Opportunity Council is reaching out to the Horry, Georgetown, and Williamsburg County communities to help those suffering from poverty. The organization is holding a poverty simulation at the Howard Center in Georgetown for people to experience what life is like in poverty.

The simulation consists of real-life situations families deal with in trying to survive month-to-month. They are given four 15-minute “weeks” to provide the basic necessities and shelter. Some scenarios participants will deal with are things like being newly unemployed, recently being deserted by the family’s breadwinner, being homeless, or being a senior with disabilities, to name a few.

“We are not an organization that hands out assistance,” said Sharon Boyd with the Waccamaw EOC. “We are an organization that tries to help move people into a situation where they can be self-sufficient, so it’s a hand-up, not a handout.”

Boyd said this is a simulation, not a game. The public is encouraged to attend to better understand what challenges poverty-stricken communities face. She also mentioned this simulation is helpful for those suffering from poverty because they will learn about more resources the Waccamaw EOC has available.

The poverty simulation is Thursday from 9:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. at the Howard Center in Georgetown.