Georgetown man cashes in $250K scratch-off ticket

COLUMBIA, SC – A Georgetown couple celebrated a $250,000 lottery win with a quiet dinner at home.

The press release says the winning scratch off ticket was picked up at SM Mart on S. Fraser Street in Georgetown.

“I was in the kitchen cooking dinner when he came in and showed me the ticket,” said the winner’s wife.“I could tell he was a little emotional.”

“No, I was relieved,” corrected the husband.

He told lottery officials he’s played the lottery for years waiting for his moment to celebrate.

Three top prizes of $250,000 remain in the $10 Cash Winfall game, at odds of 1 in 660,000, according to the press release.

For selling the winning ticket, SM Mart in Georgetown received $2,500.