Horry County police undergo ‘critical incident’ training

CONWAY, SC (WBTW) – Horry County police officers participated in a critical incident training seminar today.

It was held at the terminal training room at the Conway Airport. The course teaches officers how to act in cases that involve hostage situations or suicide negotiations. The goal is for those cases to end in peaceful resolutions.

“We just try to teach them a little bit of communication skills on dealing with people on a different level. To be, we’re not trying to be the authoritative controlling type individual. We’re just trying to help now. Help them get through some of the crisis that they are actually going through so they can move forward,” said Director at Global Police Solutions James C Lilley.

The Global Police Solutions team from Virginia led today’s seminar.

“It’s something that actually was very large in Virginia and is spreading throughout the country for law enforcement to help them deal with people that are in crisis; a lot of communication type skills, coping mechanisms,” said Lilley.

Lilley said his trainers teach about 160 officers every four weeks. Today’s class lasted for about eight hours.