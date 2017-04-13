Inmates attack correctional officers in Bennettsville jail

BENNETTSVILLE, SC (WBTW) – An incident in one of the housing units at the prison in Bennettsville resulted in correctional officers being injured, according to Public Information Coordinator for the South Carolina Department of Corrections Sommer Sharpe.

Sharpe could not offer specifics on how the incident escalated, but confirms inmates assaulted prison guards at Evans Correctional Institution on Highway 9 in Bennettsville Thursday morning. Sharpe could not say how many guards were injured or the extent of their injuries.

The incident was isolated to the housing unit and is now under control, adds Sharpe. The public is not in danger.

Sharpe expects more information to be released later Thursday.