Inmates attack correctional officers in Bennettsville jail

By Published:

BENNETTSVILLE, SC (WBTW) – An incident in one of the housing units at the prison in Bennettsville resulted in correctional officers being injured, according to Public Information Coordinator for the South Carolina Department of Corrections Sommer Sharpe.

Sharpe could not offer specifics on how the incident escalated, but confirms inmates assaulted prison guards at Evans Correctional Institution on Highway 9 in Bennettsville Thursday morning. Sharpe could not say how many guards were injured or the extent of their injuries.

The incident was isolated to the housing unit and is now under control, adds Sharpe. The public is not in danger.

Sharpe expects more information to be released later Thursday.

 

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s