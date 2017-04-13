Kingstree man sentenced to 108 months in prison for gun charge

COLUMBIA, SC (WBTW) – United States Attorney Beth Drake announced Thursday a Kingstree man was sentenced yesterday on a weapons charge after Myrtle Beach police responded to an overdose at a hotel.

A press release says Brian Burgess, age 41, was sentenced yesterday in Florence for possession of a stolen firearm. Judge R. Bryan Harwell sentenced Burgess to 108 months in prison followed by three years of supervised release.

Evidence presented in court established on November 4, 2015, the Myrtle Beach Police Department responded to a hotel in Myrtle Beach as part of a heroin overdose investigation. MBPD searched a room in the hotel and found Burgess and several others inside the room.

A stolen 9mm firearm was located in the hotel room. Burgess claimed possession of the pistol. Burgess was previously convicted of a felony offense and prohibited from possessing a firearm.