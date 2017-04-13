Lake City police arrest 3, seize drugs and guns after traffic stop

LAKE CITY, SC (WBTW) – Lake City police say they seized more than a pound of marijuana, several grams of ecstacy and a stolen gun after a traffic stop Wednesday.

The post on the Lake City Police Department Facebook page says three men from Orangeburg were arrested during the stop.

The Lake City Police Department Community Action Team tried to stop the silver Jaguar, but officers chased the car for about a mile before the driver stopped.

Inside the car, police found 1.1 pounds of marijuana, 4 grams of MDMA and a firearm stolen from Columbia.

Tyron Baxter was charged with failure to stop, felon in possession of a firearm, possession of a stolen firearm, possession with intent to distribute marijuana and possession with intent to distribute MDMA. Police also say he is a wanted fugitive from Orangeburg County.

Antwan Baxter was charged with possession of a stolen firearm, possession with intent to distribute marijuana and possession with intent to distribute MDMA.

Quanshay Thompson was charged with possession of a stolen firearm, possession with intent to distribute marijuana and possession with intent to distribute MDMA.