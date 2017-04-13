Pelicans blank Lynchburg in home opener

By Published: Updated:
Myrtle Beach Pelicans manager Buddy Bailey talks to umpires prior to a 4-0 win over Lynchburg.

MYRTLE BEACH – Three Myrtle Beach pitchers combined to surrender just three hits as the Pelicans beat Lynchburg 4-0 in their home opener.

Justin Steele (1-1) struck out six in five innings to pick up his first win. Craig Brooks and Scott Effross each tossed two innings, combining for five strikeouts and just one hit.

Eight of the Pelicans nine starters picked up a hit. Carlos Sepulveda went 3-for-4. He scored the first run of the game on a ground out by Eddy Martinez in the bottom of the first. Trent Giambrone, Matt Rose and Connor Myers each drove in a run. Myers made a diving catch at the warning track to save an extra base hit in the top of the second.

