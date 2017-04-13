SC Governor backs automatic stay bill

COLUMBIA, SC (WBTW) – On Thursday, Governor Henry McMaster announced his support for a bill that would limit the time frame public and private projects could be delayed by individuals or groups without first properly demonstrating legal grounds or standing.

The Senate has approved the bill, S. 105 sponsored by Senate Judiciary Chairman Luke Rankin, and it awaits action in the House Judiciary Committee, the press release from the governors office said.

“Currently, court challenges can automatically stop work in important construction projects for unnecessarily long periods of time,” said Governor McMaster. “Under this bill, the time period for which a court may issue an ‘automatic stay’ is limited to a reasonable and practical 90 days. Lengthy delays and uncertainty inhibit economic growth. Sound business decisions and strong environmental policies will allow our State to prosper.”

“I applaud the work of the Horry and Georgetown legislators and the other leaders for their diligent work on this bill and look forward to signing it into law soon,” said McMaster.

In response to the governor’s support of the automatic stay bill, Brad Dean, president and CEO of the Myrtle Beach Area Chamber of Commerce, issued the following statement:

“Changes to the Automatic Stay Law are long overdue. We are encouraged to see support from Governor McMaster, as he clearly understands the need for a level playing field. We support this bill which creates an appropriate balance between protecting the environment and economic growth and job creation – a win-win for our community and businesses.”