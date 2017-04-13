Violence subcommittee proposes 311 app for Horry County teens

CONWAY, SC (WBTW)- A Horry County committee focusing on youth violence wants to create an app they think will reduce crime.

The Horry County Violence Subcommittee came up with this idea. The task force was created to tackle the issue of youth violence in Horry County.

Members say the app is needed to connect the community with available assistance programs.

“We’re just trying to link ourselves better to the younger community,” said Chief Deputy Tom Fox who is the co-chair for the Horry County Violence Subcommittee.

To do that, the subcommittee wants to create a 311 app.

“Where they don’t have to go through pages and pages of a phone book or go on the internet and search pages and pages, we can just put the topics in there they can just click on a link for the topics,” said Chief Deputy Fox.

Chief Deputy Tom Fox said topics would include resources for those struggling with opioid addiction, parenting problems and GED classes.

“And it will display a list of all of the county resources all the private resources for whatever problems or solutions they’re seeking,” said Fox.

It would be modeled after the South Carolina 211 website.

“That smart phone users can just clink on and do whatever they want,” said Fox.

The group also wants to create social media sites to connect with the youth.

“Are going to address the problems that we’re trying to identify and to try to get the younger people in the community involved so we can get their comments their suggestions,” said Fox.

The group has no budget, so they plan to look for grants.

“Identify existing federal programs that deal with community violence and also funding streams through federal grants or state grants and that’ll gives us a direction as far as our budget and future needs”

Fox said he also wants to use local IT students to help with development.

“And to give us some of their thoughts and ideas of how we can reach out to students and young adults,” Fox added.

The committee is also working on bringing back the Horry County CrimeStoppers program and creating an educational program for high school students.