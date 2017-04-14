$13.5 million road project underway in Florence

FLORENCE, SC (WBTW) – One busy Pee Dee road is getting a much needed upgrade.

“It’s been going on for probably over a year now,” said Tammy Browder.

Browder works along South Cashua Drive at Mane Attractions Salon. She said she often sees traffic get backed up on the two-lane stretch of road.

“Getting in and out of here has been kinda hard,” Browder explained. “So four lanes is gonna be good.”

She refers to a project aimed at widening a 2.1 mile stretch of South Cashua, down to Celebration Boulevard.

The $13.5 million project is funded by the Federal Highway Administration to make the road four lanes wide. Browder said the current construction has been going on a while, not helping traffic issues in the area.

“Between 4:00 p.m. and 6:00 p.m. is some of the worst times,” Browder explained.

SCDOT said crews are currently working on laying pipe in preparation for the actual widening to begin, but those who live and work in the area are ready to see any kind of progress.

“It’ll make it easier to get in and out of the parking lot,” Browder said. “I mean sometimes people let you in, but not everyone is that patient.”

SCDOT said crews are still working to relocate utilities and sidewalks to begin the work.

“It’s been kinda hectic off and on,” said Browder. “I’m ready for it to get done.”

DOT said the entire project likely won’t be complete until mid to late 2019.