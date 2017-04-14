Around Town: Easter Bunny Sightings!

MYRTLE BEACH (WBTW) – Around Town’s Rainee Kite has the inside scoop on where you can find the Easter Bunny this weekend!

WonderWorks:

Meet the Easter Bunny on the WonderWorks deck from 11:15am – 1:15pm on Saturday, April 15th!



Snap a selfie with the Bunny and meet Professor Wonder! You can also enter to win a WonderWorks Easter basket!

This is a free event. Admission to WonderWorks not included.

WonderWorks is located inside of Braodway at the Beach in Myrtle Beach.

Lincoln Park Bar and Grill:

The Easter Bunny is hopping to the Park on Sunday, April 16th!

Visit with the Easter Bunny from 12pm – 2pm!!

Come early or stay after to enjoy Lincoln Park’s Special Easter Menu:

Lincoln Park is located at 8739 Highway 17 Bypass South in Myrtle Beach.

Information provided by WonderWorks and Lincoln Park Bar and Grill.