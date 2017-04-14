Around Town: Easter Bunny Sightings!

MYRTLE BEACH (WBTW) – Around Town’s Rainee Kite has the inside scoop on where you can find the Easter Bunny this weekend!
WonderWorks:
Meet the Easter Bunny on the WonderWorks deck from 11:15am – 1:15pm on Saturday, April 15th!
Snap a selfie with the Bunny and meet Professor Wonder! You can also enter to win a WonderWorks Easter basket!
This is a free event. Admission to WonderWorks not included.
WonderWorks is located inside of Braodway at the Beach in Myrtle Beach.
Lincoln Park Bar and Grill:
The Easter Bunny is hopping to the Park on Sunday, April 16th!
Visit with the Easter Bunny from 12pm – 2pm!!
Come early or stay after to enjoy Lincoln Park’s Special Easter Menu:
Lincoln Park is located at 8739 Highway 17 Bypass South in Myrtle Beach.
Information provided by WonderWorks and Lincoln Park Bar and Grill.