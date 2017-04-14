Easter spending tops $18B for American shoppers

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WBTW) – The Easter dresses and suits, baskets filled with toys, candy, and decorations are costing Americans $18.4 billion this year.

A survey from the National Retail Federation says Easter spending this year will increase 6%, marking America’s spending at just more than $18 billion. The survey credits the increase in spending to the holiday’s late timing. Retail experts say people had more time to spend money this year, and it showed at the checkouts.

Most Americans, roughly 81.3%, will celebrate the Easter holiday by spending $152 on average. Candy is the top money maker on the list, with 89% of shoppers planning to grab a chocolate bunny or two.